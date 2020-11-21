Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 47.09 manat (1.5 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,195.5688 manat, which is 0.5 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 9 3,292.44 Nov. 16 3,222.44 Nov. 10 3,198.98 Nov. 17 3,210.82 Nov. 11 3,196.51 Nov. 18 3,195.58 Nov. 12 3,179 Nov. 19 3,173.654 Nov. 13 3,192.13 Nov. 20 3,175.35 Average weekly 3,211.812 Average weekly 3,195.5688

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.46 manat (3.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.6823 manat, which is 0.3 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov. 9 42.747 Nov. 16 42.5335 Nov. 10 41.2038 Nov. 17 42.063 Nov. 11 41.4348 Nov. 18 41.6241 Nov. 12 41.2209 Nov. 19 41.1173 Nov. 13 41.2121 Nov. 20 41.0735 Average weekly 41.564 Average weekly 41.6823

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan spiked by 89.98 manat (5.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,584.221 manat, which is 5.5 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov. 9 1,516.6 Nov. 16 1,537.46 Nov. 10 1,485.98 Nov. 17 1,576.5 Nov. 11 1,511.86 Nov. 18 1,582.63 Nov. 12 1,479.02 Nov. 19 1,597.074 Nov. 13 1,512.22 Nov. 20 1,627.44 Average weekly 1,501.136 Average weekly 1,584.221

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 15.81 manat (0.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,968.128 manat, which is 3.3 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov. 9 4,077.64 Nov. 16 3,987.72 Nov. 10 4,234.24 Nov. 17 3,968.83 Nov. 11 4,197.59 Nov. 18 3,949.42 Nov. 12 4,013.02 Nov. 19 3,962.76 Nov. 13 3997.71 Nov. 20 3,971.91 Average weekly 4104.04 Average weekly 3,968.128

---

