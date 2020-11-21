Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.21
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 47.09 manat (1.5 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,195.5688 manat, which is 0.5 percent less compared to last week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Nov. 9
3,292.44
Nov. 16
3,222.44
Nov. 10
3,198.98
Nov. 17
3,210.82
Nov. 11
3,196.51
Nov. 18
3,195.58
Nov. 12
3,179
Nov. 19
3,173.654
Nov. 13
3,192.13
Nov. 20
3,175.35
Average weekly
3,211.812
Average weekly
3,195.5688
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.46 manat (3.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.6823 manat, which is 0.3 percent more compared to last week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Nov. 9
42.747
Nov. 16
42.5335
Nov. 10
41.2038
Nov. 17
42.063
Nov. 11
41.4348
Nov. 18
41.6241
Nov. 12
41.2209
Nov. 19
41.1173
Nov. 13
41.2121
Nov. 20
41.0735
Average weekly
41.564
Average weekly
41.6823
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan spiked by 89.98 manat (5.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,584.221 manat, which is 5.5 percent more compared to last week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Nov. 9
1,516.6
Nov. 16
1,537.46
Nov. 10
1,485.98
Nov. 17
1,576.5
Nov. 11
1,511.86
Nov. 18
1,582.63
Nov. 12
1,479.02
Nov. 19
1,597.074
Nov. 13
1,512.22
Nov. 20
1,627.44
Average weekly
1,501.136
Average weekly
1,584.221
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 15.81 manat (0.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,968.128 manat, which is 3.3 percent less compared to last week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Nov. 9
4,077.64
Nov. 16
3,987.72
Nov. 10
4,234.24
Nov. 17
3,968.83
Nov. 11
4,197.59
Nov. 18
3,949.42
Nov. 12
4,013.02
Nov. 19
3,962.76
Nov. 13
3997.71
Nov. 20
3,971.91
Average weekly
4104.04
Average weekly
3,968.128
