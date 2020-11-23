Uzbek currency rates for November 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar continues to grow against the sum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The dollar continues to rise this week. The American currency rose by 23.93 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,415 soums.

The euro is rising as well. The value of the European currency increased by 50.18 soums amounting to 12,344 soums.

The Russian ruble insignificantly rose. Its cost increased by 2 soums and 25 tiyins amounting to 136.69 soums.

It is necessary to note that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan, after a slight decline, has been increasing for four weeks in a row now.

