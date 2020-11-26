Bitcoin price down 12.7%
The price of Bitcoin fell by 12.7% during the trading session on Tuesday reaching the level of $16,351.2, according to trading data, Trend reports citing TASS.
The Bitcoin price slightly recovered later to $16,400, down 12.4%.
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.
