State-owned enterprises in Georgia lose about 130 mln GEL due to pandemic

State-owned enterprises have lost about 130 million GEL in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic reads the Fiscal Risk Analysis Document which accompanies the final version of the 2021 draft budget, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The document reads that this year, revenues of the Tbilisi Transport Company were down by 15 per cent compared to 2019, which is about 40 million GEL.

Also, due to the pandemic the revenues of the Georgian Railway were reduced by 30 million GEL and the revenues of the Union of Georgian Airports decreased by 42 per cent.