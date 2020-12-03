Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to rise
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 3, with the exception of palladium, increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 43.146 manat ($25.38) or 1.4 percent, amounting to 3,120.673 manat ($1,835), and an ounce of silver - by 0.5452 manat (32 cents) or 1.35 percent, amounting to 40.844 manat.
The price of an ounce of platinum increased by 41.633 manat ($24) or 2.47 percent and amounted to 1,726.6645 manat ($1,015.685), and an ounce of palladium fell by 2.686 manat ($1.58) or 0.07 percent, amounting to 4,086.868 manat ($2,404).
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 95.6335 manat ($56.2) or 3 percent, and an ounce of platinum increased by 263.4575 manat ($154.975) or 18 percent, an ounce of silver decreased by 0.053 manat (3 cents) or 0.1 percent, and an ounce of palladium increased by 287.6485 manat ($183.391) or 7.6 percent.
In annual terms, gold rose by 636.854 manat ($374.620) or 25.6 percent, silver - by 12.1189 manat ($7.12) or 42.2 percent, palladium - by 931.277 manat ($547.810) or 29.5 percent, and platinum rose by 198.798 manat ($116.940) or 13 percent.
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Dec.3, 2020
|
3,120.673
|
40.844
|
1,726.6645
|
4,086.868
|
Dec.2, 2020
|
3,077.527
|
40.2988
|
1,685.0315
|
4,089.554
|
Nov.3, 2020
|
3,216.3065
|
40.897
|
1,463.207
|
3,799.2195
|
Dec.3, 2019
|
2,483.819
|
28.7251
|
1,527.8665
|
3,155.591
|
Daily difference
|
In man.
|
43.146
|
0.5452
|
41.633
|
-2.686
|
In %
|
1.4
|
1.35
|
2.47
|
-0.07
|
Monthly difference
|
In man.
|
-95.6335
|
-0.053
|
263.4575
|
287.6485
|
In %
|
-3
|
-0.1
|
18
|
7.6
|
Annual difference
|
In man.
|
636.854
|
12.1189
|
198.798
|
931.277
|
In %
|
25.6
|
42.2
|
13
|
29.5
---
