Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased in price by 122.82 manat (4.1 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,075.496 manat, which is 0.8 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 23 3,183.83 Nov. 30 3,010.17 Nov. 24 3,101.52 Dec. 1 3,036.12 Nov. 25 3,067.803 Dec. 2 3,077.53 Nov. 26 3,077.09 Dec. 3 3,120.67 Nov. 27 3,072.65 Dec. 4 3,132.99 Average weekly 3,100.5786 Average weekly 3,075.496

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 3.546 manat (9.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 39.6811 manat, which is 0.7 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov. 23 41.2233 Nov. 30 37.4283 Nov. 24 39.7621 Dec. 1 38.8601 Nov. 25 39.5284 Dec. 2 40.2988 Nov. 26 39.8067 Dec. 3 40.844 Nov. 27 39.4199 Dec. 4 40.9743 Average weekly 39.9481 Average weekly 39.6811

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 142.17 manat (8.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,698.938 manat, which is 4.5 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov. 23 1,617.03 Nov. 30 1,633.55 Nov. 24 1,590.03 Dec. 1 1,673.73 Nov. 25 1,642.583 Dec. 2 1,685.03 Nov. 26 1,649.6 Dec. 3 1,726.66 Nov. 27 1,627.61 Dec. 4 1,775.72 Average weekly 1,625.371 Average weekly 1,698.938

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 119.04 manat (2.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,069.514 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov. 23 3,982.6 Nov. 30 4,110.63 Nov. 24 3,974.07 Dec. 1 4,068.93 Nov. 25 3,975.093 Dec. 2 4,089.55 Nov. 26 4,052.97 Dec. 3 4,086.87 Nov. 27 4,080.34 Dec. 4 3,991.59 Average weekly 4,013.015 Average weekly 4,069.514

---

