Uzbek currency rates for December 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar continues to grow against the sum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from December 8.

The dollar continues to rise this week. The American currency rose by 15.69 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,443 soums.

The euro is rising as well. The value of the European currency increased by 183.77 soums amounting to 12,657 soums.

In addition, the Russian ruble increased by 3.75 soums and amounted to 141.05 soums.

It is necessary to note that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan, after a slight decline, has been increasing for six weeks in a row now.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva