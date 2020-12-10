Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 10 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 10 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 34.323 manat or $20.19 (1.09 percent) and amounted to 3,127.082 manat or $1,839.46 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5294 manat or 31 cents (1.28 percent) and amounted to 40.8414 manat ($24.02).

The price of platinum decreased by 41.786 manat or $24.58 (2.38 percent) and amounted to 1,711.05 manat ($1.006).

The price of palladium decreased by 47.2685 manat or $27.8 (1.2 percent) and amounted to 3,888.6225 manat ($2,287.42).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 71.893 manat or $42.29 (2.2 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 225.0715 manat or $132.39 (15.1 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.3624 manat or 21 cents (0.9 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 345.6185 manat or $203.30 (8.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 642.702 manat or $378.06 (25.9 percent), silver grew by 12.6092 manat or $7.417 (44.7 percent), palladium rose by 682.669 manat or $401.57 (21.3 percent) and platinum increased by 182.6735 manat or $107.45 (12 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 10, 2020 3,127.082 40.8414 1,711.05 3,888.6225 Dec. 9, 2020 3,161.405 41.3708 1,752.836 3,935.891 Nov. 10, 2020 3,198.975 41.2038 1,485.9785 4,234.241 Dec. 10, 2019 2,484.38 28.2322 1,528.3765 3,205.9535 Change in a day: in man. -34.323 -0.5294 -41.786 -47.2685 in % -1.09 -1.28 -2.38 -1.2 Change in a month in man. -71.893 -0.3624 225.0715 -345.6185 in % -2.2 -0.9 15.1 -8.2 Change in a year in man. 642.702 12.6092 182.6735 682.669 in % 25.9 44.7 12 21.3

---

