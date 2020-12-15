Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 15 compared to the previous price, except silver, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 2.1845 manat or $1.28 (0.07 percent) and amounted to 3,118.412 manat or $1,834.36 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.1428 manat or 8.4 cents (0.35 percent) and amounted to 40.8359 manat ($24.02).

The price of platinum dropped by 17.3655 manat or $10.21 (1 percent) and amounted to 1,716.4645 manat ($1,009.68).

The price of palladium reduced by 34.442 manat or $20.26 (0.87 percent) and amounted to 3,926.847 manat ($2,309.91).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 73.7205 manat or $43.36 (2.3 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 204.2465 manat or $120.14 (13.5 percent) per ounce, silver declined by 0.3762 manat or 22 cents (0.9 percent) per ounce, and palladium - by 70.8645 manat or $41.68 (1.8 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold surged by 623.8745 manat or $366.98 (25 percent), silver grew by 12.1097 manat or $7.12 (42.2 percent), palladium spiked by 589.9595 manat or $347.03 (17.7 percent) and platinum increased by 132.243 manat or $77.79 (8.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 15, 2020 3,118.412 40.8359 1,716.4645 3,926.847 Dec. 14, 2020 3,120.5965 40.6931 1,733.83 3,961.289 Nov. 15, 2020 3,192.1325 41.2121 1,512.218 3,997.7115 Dec. 15, 2019 2,494.5375 28.7262 1,584.2215 3,336.8875 Change in a day: manat -2.1845 0.1428 -17.3655 -34.442 % -0.07 0.35 -1 -0.87 Change in a month manat -73.7205 -0.3762 204.2465 -70.8645 % -2.3 -0.9 13.5 -1.8 Change in a year manat 623.8745 12.1097 132.243 589.9595 % 25 42.2 8.3 17.7

