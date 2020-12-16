FATF related bills to help Iran in lifting of banking sanctions

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.16

Trend:

The review of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills would lead to Iran's legal actions to lift banking sanctions, said a member of the parliament national security and foreign policy commission.

"The Supreme Leader approval for extending the review of FATF related bills could lead to next legal actions to lift monetary and banking sanctions that would have a good effect in the future," said Ardeshir Nourisan, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The Expediency Council could review the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) precisely that would hopefully be approved. Previously the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) was a controversial bill in the parliament and MP's wanted to witness Supreme Leader's comment on the matter," he noted.

"The review of the FATF related bills including CFT and Palermo previously has faced a long delay in the parliament and Guardian Council," he added.

Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi has recently announced that Iran's Expediency Council is extending the review of the FATF related bills.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has approved the request to review the legislation by the Expediency Council, which would bring the country into compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The global anti-money-laundering watchdog has placed Iran on its blacklist in February 2020 after the country failed to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms.