Iranian currency rates for December 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased compared to December 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,067 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 16 Iranian rial on December 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,462 56,017 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,427 47,365 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,013 4,997 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,818 4,801 1 Danish krone DKK 6,862 6,859 1 Indian rupee INR 572 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,529 137,304 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,150 26,204 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,569 40,334 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,013 32,893 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,830 29,719 1 South African rand ZAR 2,819 2,791 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,359 5,340 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,719 31,551 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,532 31,431 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,537 49,527 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,245 2,245 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,552 35,479 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,219 31,221 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,420 6,409 100 Thai baths THB 139,742 139,605 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,368 10,332 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,442 38,349 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,067 51,040 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,999 10,027 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,790 12,781 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,971 2,967 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,644 16,594 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,408 87,375 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,080 12,082

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,410 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,532 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,160 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,920 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials.