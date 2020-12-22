EU credit to support modernization of seven major hospitals in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The 100 million euros loan from the EU bank, guaranteed by the European Union, will support the modernization of seven major hospitals in Georgia, including those commissioned as COVID hospitals, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The loan also covers the procurement of essential COVID-19-related medical equipment.

The operation is a part of the European Investment Bank's (EIB’s) 6.7 billion euros COVID-19 emergency response and a part of the Team Europe support package to the EU partner countries during the pandemic.

The EIB, the bank of the European Union, will invest 100 million euros to upgrade and modernize key healthcare infrastructure in Georgia, provide professional training to new medical staff, and finance the procurement of essential medical equipment for the country’s healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EIB loan guaranteed by the European Union will enable the Government of Georgia to modernize seven major hospitals across the country: Central Republican Hospital, Children’s Infectious Diseases Hospital, Lisi Hospital, Rukhi Hospital, Batumi Republican Hospital, Tbilisi University Clinic, and Tbilisi Center for AIDS and Infectious Diseases. Among these hospitals are those currently commissioned as COVID hospitals, the key to the country’s ability to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The EIB financing will also cover the procurement of modern medical equipment, vaccines, and establishing an effective supply chain to provide comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services for COVID-19 patients.

“Our investment is aimed to help upgrade key hospitals and clinical centers in the country, as well as the cover tackle the pandemic. I am grateful to the Government of Georgia for the opportunity to help Georgians in times of acquisition of medical equipment and on-the-job training for new medical workers. Thus, Georgia will be able to improve the quality of its healthcare system, protect its citizens and medical staff, and have modern resources to need,” said Teresa Czerwinska, the Vice President of the EIB responsible for Georgia said.

The operation will enable the Government of Georgia to improve the quality and resilience of the national healthcare system and to strengthen the country’s ability to provide an effective response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and save lives, increasing the quality of healthcare for some 3.7 million Georgians. To date, the EIB has invested close to 2 billion euros to support sustainable social and economic development in Georgia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356