Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 23 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 24.8965 manat or $14.645 (0.78 percent) and amounted to 3,173.424 manat or $1,866.72 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.7517 manat or $1.030 (3.9 percent) and amounted to 43.1208 manat ($25.36).

The price of platinum increased by 6.6555 manat or $3.915 (0.39 percent) and amounted to 1,716.218 manat ($1.009).

The price of palladium decreased by 17.493 manat or $10.29 (0.44 percent) and amounted to 3,948.386 manat ($2,322.58).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 10.404 manat or $6.12 (0.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 99.1865 manat or $58.345 (6.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 1.8975 manat or $1.116 (4.6 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 34.2125 manat or $20.125 (0.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 659.005 manat or $387.65 (26.2 percent), silver grew by 14.1221 manat or $8.307 (48.7 percent), palladium rose by 642.651 manat or $378.03 (19.4 percent) and platinum increased by 125.681 manat or $73.93 (7.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 23, 2020 3,173.424 43.1208 1,716.218 3,948.386 Dec. 22, 2020 3,198.3205 44.8725 1,709.5625 3,965.879 Nov. 23, 2020 3,183.828 41.2233 1,617.0315 3,982.5985 Dec. 23, 2019 2,514.419 28.9987 1,590.537 3,305.735 Change in a day: in man. -24.8965 -1.7517 6.6555 -17.493 in % -0.78 -3.9 0.39 -0.44 Change in a month in man. -10.404 1.8975 99.1865 -34.2125 in % -0.3 4.6 6.1 -0.9 Change in a year in man. 659.005 14.1221 125.681 642.651 in % 26.2 48.7 7.9 19.4

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni