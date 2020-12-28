Iranian currency rates for December 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to December 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,291 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 28 Iranian rial on December 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,910 56,853 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,196 47,211 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,091 5,103 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,877 4,877 1 Danish krone DKK 6,877 6,860 1 Indian rupee INR 572 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,436 137,531 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,204 26,199 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,559 40,578 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,679 32,933 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,910 29,917 1 South African rand ZAR 2,882 2,881 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,547 5,560 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,536 3,536 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,961 31,918 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,647 31,603 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,511 49,502 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,216 2,213 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,533 35,468 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,309 31,318 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,431 6,420 100 Thai baths THB 139,428 138,613 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,361 10,347 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,316 38,179 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,291 51,061 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,003 10,009 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,845 12,843 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,967 2,977 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,265 16,279 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,434 87,285 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,311 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,804 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 315,015 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,851 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.