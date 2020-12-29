Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan lower

Finance 29 December 2020 13:42 (UTC+04:00)
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan lower

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 26.622 manat or $15.66 (0.83 percent) and amounted to 3,194.7165 manat or $1,879.24 per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.5276 manat or 31 cents (1.17 percent) and amounted to 44.7112 manat ($26.3).

The price of platinum went up by 3.2555 manat or $1.91 (0.18 percent) and amounted to 1,774.2135 manat ($1,043.65).

The price of palladium lowered by 0.6205 manat or 36 cents (0.02 percent) and amounted to 4,015.4935 manat ($2,362.05).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 122.0685 manat or $71.8 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 146.5995 manat or $86.23 (9 percent) per ounce, silver grew by 5.2913 manat or $3.11 (11.1 percent) per ounce, while palladium dropped by 64.8465 manat or $38.14 (1.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 626.756 manat or $368.68 (24.4 percent), silver grew by 14.5064 manat or $8.53 (48 percent), palladium surged by 772.4885 manat or $454.4 (23.8 percent) and platinum climbed by 166.039 manat or $97.67 (10.3 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

Dec. 29, 2020

3,194.7165

44.7112

1,774.2135

4,015.4935

Dec. 28, 2020

3,221.3385

45.2388

1,770.958

4,016.114

Nov. 29, 2020

3,072.648

39.4199

1,627.614

4,080.34

Dec. 29, 2019

2,567.9605

30.2048

1,608.1745

3,243.005

Change in a day

manat

-26.622

-0.5276

3.2555

-0.6205

%

-0.83

-1.17

0.18

-0.02

Change in a month

manat

122.0685

5.2913

146.5995

-64.8465

%

4

13.4

9

-1.6

Change in a year

manat

626.756

14.5064

166.039

772.4885

%

24.4

48

10.3

23.8

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 29)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

