Iranian currency rates for December 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to December 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,605 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 30 Iranian rial on December 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,877 56,672 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,621 47,356 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,136 5,093 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,902 4,882 1 Danish krone DKK 6,937 6,915 1 Indian rupee INR 573 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,511 137,572 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,169 26,188 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,649 40,511 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,832 32,744 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,157 29,899 1 South African rand ZAR 2,864 2,876 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,697 5,637 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,535 3,535 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,132 31,904 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,710 31,609 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,543 49,514 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,235 2,233 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,617 35,564 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,329 31,304 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,438 6,430 100 Thai baths THB 139,931 139,714 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,396 10,367 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,674 38,464 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,605 51,412 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,985 10,002 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,791 12,845 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,975 2,968 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,336 16,287 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,443 87,473 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,970 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,167 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 314,138 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,738 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.