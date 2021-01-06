Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 6 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 11.594 manat or $6.82 (0.35 percent) and amounted to 3,307.5455 manat or $1,945.615 per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.1508 manat or $0.088 (0.33 percent) and amounted to 46.4499 manat ($27.3).
The price of platinum increased by 58.48 manat or $34.4 (3.24 percent) and amounted to 1,865.92 manat ($1.097).
The price of palladium increased by 102.476 manat or $60.28 (2.52 percent) and amounted to 4,165.459 manat ($2,450.27).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 174.556 manat or $102.68 (5.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 90.202 manat or $53.06 (5.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 5.4756 manat or $3.220 (13.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 173.8675 manat or $102.275 (4.4 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 732.734 manat or $431.02 (28.5 percent), silver grew by 15.9838 manat or $9.402 (52.5 percent), palladium rose by 924.5705 manat or $543.865 (28.5 percent) and platinum increased by 250.172 manat or $147.16 (15.5 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Jan. 6, 2021
|
3,307,5455
|
46.4499
|
1,865.92
|
4,165.459
|
Jan. 5, 2021
|
3,295,9515
|
46.2991
|
1,807.44
|
4,062.983
|
Dec. 6, 2020
|
3,132,9895
|
40.9743
|
1,775.718
|
3,991.5915
|
Jan. 6, 2020
|
2,574,8115
|
30.4661
|
1,615.748
|
3,240.8885
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
11.594
|
0.1508
|
58.48
|
102.476
|
in %
|
0.35
|
0.33
|
3.24
|
2.52
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
174.556
|
5.4756
|
90.202
|
173.8675
|
in %
|
5.6
|
13.4
|
5.1
|
4.4
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
732.734
|
15.9838
|
250.172
|
924.5705
|
in %
|
28.5
|
52.5
|
15.5
|
28.5
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni