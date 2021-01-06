Iranian currency rates for January 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to January 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,598 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 6 Iranian rial on January 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,130 57,061 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,780 47,719 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,127 5,106 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,949 4,930 1 Danish krone DKK 6,937 6,926 1 Indian rupee INR 574 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,396 138,242 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,150 26,200 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,862 40,765 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,111 32,919 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,433 30,280 1 South African rand ZAR 2,791 2,865 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,686 5,661 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 566 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,869 2,870 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,555 32,325 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,841 31,838 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,532 49,565 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,229 2,239 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,698 35,736 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,384 31,385 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,503 6,506 100 Thai baths THB 140,205 140,557 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,464 10,483 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,601 38,687 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,598 51,531 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,997 9,970 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,709 12,717 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,019 3,016 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,288 16,211 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,375 87,423 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 312,969 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,449 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 317,439 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,563 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 256,000-259,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.