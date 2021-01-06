Iranian currency rates for January 6

Finance 6 January 2021 11:06 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to January 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,598 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 6

Iranian rial on January 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,130

57,061

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,780

47,719

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,127

5,106

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,949

4,930

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,937

6,926

1 Indian rupee

INR

574

575

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,396

138,242

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,150

26,200

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,862

40,765

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,111

32,919

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,433

30,280

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,791

2,865

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,686

5,661

1 Russian ruble

RUB

567

566

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,869

2,870

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,555

32,325

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,841

31,838

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,532

49,565

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,229

2,239

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,698

35,736

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,384

31,385

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,503

6,506

100 Thai baths

THB

140,205

140,557

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,464

10,483

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,601

38,687

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

51,598

51,531

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,997

9,970

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,709

12,717

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,019

3,016

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

536

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,288

16,211

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,375

87,423

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 312,969 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,449 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 317,439 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,563 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 256,000-259,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

