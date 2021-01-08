Azerbaijan raises volume of agricultural lending portfolio

Finance 8 January 2021 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan raises volume of agricultural lending portfolio
Parliament's law to resume enriching uranium to affect Iran negatively - analyst
Parliament's law to resume enriching uranium to affect Iran negatively - analyst
Iran expects commitments to JCPOA from signatory sides
Iran expects commitments to JCPOA from signatory sides
Iran announces volume of enriched uranium
Iran announces volume of enriched uranium
Latest
I think that museums of occupation should be established in all liberated cities - President Aliyev Politics 16:50
Total liabilities of Iranian bank's branch in Azerbaijan drop Finance 16:49
We cannot start reconstruction work without making assessment - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 1,879 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:42
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry eyes to calculate total potential of wind energy in Karabakh Oil&Gas 16:38
Azerbaijan's game industry to use experience of int'l developers ICT 16:37
Sweden boosts heating equipment export to Kazakhstan, despite trade decrease Business 16:32
Uzbekistan eyes introducing new measures into collective labor agreement for 2021 Uzbekistan 16:32
Number of enterprises with foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent increases Business 16:31
Russia's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Dec. 2020 Business 16:25
Georgia sees decrease in sheep exports Business 16:23
Investments in various industrial projects in FIZ Georgia Hualing increasing significantly Oil&Gas 16:22
Kazakhstan revises timeframe for reverse oil pipeline construction amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16:21
Lifting sanctions - Iran's logical demand - Iran's Supreme Leader Politics 16:10
Georgia announces tender for second stage of Abastumani resort urban rehabilitation work Construction 16:10
Lending to Azerbaijani financial sector up multifold Finance 16:03
Azerbaijan raises volume of agricultural lending portfolio Finance 16:00
Vast majority of Azerbaijani IDPs want to return to liberated territories in Karabakh Society 16:00
Iran Supreme Leader bans import of western COVID-19 vaccine Society 15:41
England and Scotland to require travellers to show negative COVID tests Europe 15:25
Azerbaijan opens bank accounts for Karabakh Revival Fund Society 15:17
Kazakhstan reports annual decrease in housing purchases country-wide Business 15:16
Turkish company supports timber processing launch in North Kazakhstan Business 15:02
Iran unveils IRGC naval missile base in Persian Gulf Politics 14:52
US dev't agency to support investment projects implementation in Kazakhstan Business 14:46
Launch of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline ensures supply of Azerbaijani gas to Italy -Turkish MFA Oil&Gas 14:40
Two combined-cycle plants at Talimarjan TPP in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya switch off again Oil&Gas 14:36
Baku Stock Exchange auctions off Central Bank's short-term notes Finance 14:29
For the first time in history, Azerbaijani gas is already in Europe - President Aliyev Politics 14:26
Turkmen Ministry of Health opens tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 14:20
Georgian 2021 budget projects revenues to remain sustained - IMF Business 14:19
Azerbaijan purchases medical equipment through YASHAT Foundation Society 14:06
High number of trucks being stopped on UK-EU border Europe 14:02
Total amount allocated for families of martyrs, disabled persons by YASHAT Foundation revealed Society 14:02
Majority of Uzbek entrepreneurs expect their business prospects to improve Business 14:00
Israel tightens nationwide coronavirus lockdown Israel 13:53
Our glorious victory demonstrated our strong resolve, strong determination of our people to whole world - President Aliyev Politics 13:48
Donations to Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation can also be transferred via SMS Society 13:46
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy rechargeable batteries via tender Tenders 13:41
Production volume of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry increases Business 13:41
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for provision of special purpose vehicles Tenders 13:40
Georgian economy expected to recover and grow in second quarter of 2021 Business 13:40
Uzbekneftegaz to develop geological exploration in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:39
SOCAR plans to issue new USD bonds for domestic market Oil&Gas 13:34
All Azerbaijani citizens can permanently reside in liberated territories - committee Society 13:28
Turkmenistan to establish cooperation with Chinese province in transport and logistics Business 13:27
Interest payment to investors on SOCAR bonds stands at $20M Oil&Gas 13:25
Oil Fund's resources have increased, Azerbaijan has been able to save its foreign exchange reserves - President Aliyev Politics 13:24
Henceforth, residential complexes for Azerbaijani IDPs to be built in liberated territories - state committee Society 13:21
Georgia reports 537 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.8 Georgia 13:16
SOCAR Capital announces plans for 2021 Oil&Gas 13:14
EU consulting Turkmen government on possible future joint actions Business 13:10
Armenian foreign minister has gone to Khankandi. What in the world are you doing there? - President Aliyev Politics 13:09
Azerbaijan unveils number of apartments for IDPs transferred to Labor Ministry Society 13:06
Unfounded claims about Azerbaijan casting shadow on UNESCO's impartiality - Minister of Culture Politics 13:05
Azerbaijan increases exports to CIS countries Business 13:03
Anti-national council carried out its treacherous mission during war - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:03
There should be single concept for restoration of all territories, cities - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Azerbaijan’s non-oil industry has grown by more than 11% - President Aliyev Politics 13:01
New political climate emerged in our country before war, says President Aliyev Politics 13:01
If Armenian leadership cannot control these illegal armed groups, it is their problem - President Aliyev Politics 13:00
If companies that illegally exploited our gold, other deposits do not pay compensation, this issue will go to court - President Aliyev Politics 12:59
We hope that vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan this month - President Aliyev Politics 12:58
I have already issued order to reorganize ANAMA in coming days - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:57
Those leading anti-national council fled and went into hiding during war - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:55
Former places of destroyed residential buildings in Ganja should be turned into memorial complexes - President Aliyev Politics 12:51
Peacekeeping forces now engaged in humanitarian work, although this function was not established in Nov. 10 statement - President Aliyev Politics 12:49
We will witness new wonderful events in field of energy in coming days - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:43
Relevant agencies did not fight corruption and bribery seriously enough - President Aliyev Politics 12:40
Azerbaijan is among top 10 most reformist countries. So the so-called economists, open your eyes, have a look - President Aliyev Politics 12:38
Mastercard to help Georgia in terms of sharing tourism-related data, knowledge and analysis Business 12:37
Uzbekistan, Belgium in talks over further deepening inter-parliamentary ties Business 12:35
Uzbekneftegaz reveals volume of hydrocarbons processed in 2020 Oil&Gas 12:32
Pipeline laid to Gazli gas processing plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:30
Payment of compensations to closed Azerbaijani banks' depositors ongoing Finance 12:26
Russia's share in total imports of Azerbaijan increases Business 12:23
Azerbaijan revealed out to be prepared to withstand economic shocks - Renaissance Capital Finance 12:18
Gold price down in Azerbaijan Finance 12:16
Preparation work on master plan for Azerbaijan's Shusha started - top official Society 12:15
Azerbaijan has never been so strong in its entire history - President Aliyev Politics 12:15
Pensions to increase in Georgia in 2021 Business 11:55
Institute of Chemistry of Turkmenistan becomes first research institution switched to self-financing Finance 11:50
Azerbaijani IT company to expand co-op with gov't agencies ICT 11:46
Kazakhstan sets up Fisheries Committee to support fishery dev't program Kazakhstan 11:46
Azerbaijan discloses number of anti-infantry mines found since Sept.2020 (PHOTO) Society 11:33
New housing purchase prices increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 11:30
Consumer loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 11:28
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Kalbajar's Yukhari Ayrim village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:19
Kazakhstan somewhat decreases exports to US amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:18
Turkmenistan to buy A330-200 Airbus Transport 11:17
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 11:08
Greece starts receiving Azerbaijani gas via TAP Oil&Gas 10:58
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 10:54
Emirati holding, Uzbek-Oman investment company to develop modern retail trade in Uzbekistan Business 10:54
Azerbaijan's PM unveils damage to done to civilians, following Armenian aggression Politics 10:51
Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India on Jan 14 for Jt Commission meet Other News 10:39
Jaishankar meets Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation Other News 10:38
India delivered 9 consignments of Covid-19 relief supplies to Bhutan since March Other News 10:38
Kazakhstan’s Volkovgeology JSC exploring venture opens tender for engines repair Tenders 10:36
India hands over NRs 306 million for reconstruction of earthquake affected schools in Nepal Other News 10:35
All news