Iranian currency rates for January 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 27 have decreased compared to January 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,013 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 14 Iranian rial on January 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,293 57,489 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,298 47,415 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,032 5,098 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,961 4,987 1 Danish krone DKK 6,858 6,894 1 Indian rupee INR 574 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,457 138,497 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,169 26,173 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,377 40,537 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,097 33,042 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,224 30,357 1 South African rand ZAR 2,755 2,764 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,664 5,634 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,886 2,875 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,539 32,610 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,641 31,744 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,614 49,564 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,181 2,211 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,698 35,719 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,478 9,474 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,491 6,507 100 Thai baths THB 139,840 139,911 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,385 10,382 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,101 38,362 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,237 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,013 51,302 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,996 10,019 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,758 12,748 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,979 2,985 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,310 16,335 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,364 87,405 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,998 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 296,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,013 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 311,591 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,186 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.