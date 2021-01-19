Iranian currency rates for January 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to January 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,803 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 19 Iranian rial on January 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,141 57,004 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,149 47,103 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,016 5,003 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,908 4,896 1 Danish krone DKK 6,829 6,817 1 Indian rupee INR 574 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,432 138,459 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,151 26,070 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,385 40,478 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,006 32,882 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,956 29,937 1 South African rand ZAR 2,780 2,756 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,624 5,621 1 Russian ruble RUB 569 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,869 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,389 32,306 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,593 31,544 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,467 49,450 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,180 2,269 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,704 35,678 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,397 9,396 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,475 6,475 100 Thai baths THB 139,811 139,441 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,371 10,378 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,135 38,021 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,803 50,702 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,002 10,005 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,746 12,767 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,983 2,983 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,468 16,460 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,367 87,378 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,830 rials, and the price of $1 is 218,574 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 295,604 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,178 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 218,000-221,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 287,000-290,000 rials.