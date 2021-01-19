Iranian currency rates for January 19

Finance 19 January 2021 10:59 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to January 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,803 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 19

Iranian rial on January 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,141

57,004

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,149

47,103

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,016

5,003

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,908

4,896

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,829

6,817

1 Indian rupee

INR

574

574

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,432

138,459

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,151

26,070

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,385

40,478

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,006

32,882

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,956

29,937

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,780

2,756

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,624

5,621

1 Russian ruble

RUB

569

571

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,869

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,389

32,306

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,593

31,544

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,467

49,450

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,180

2,269

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,704

35,678

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,397

9,396

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,475

6,475

100 Thai baths

THB

139,811

139,441

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,371

10,378

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,135

38,021

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,803

50,702

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,002

10,005

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,746

12,767

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,983

2,983

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,468

16,460

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,720

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,367

87,378

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,830 rials, and the price of $1 is 218,574 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 295,604 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,178 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 218,000-221,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 287,000-290,000 rials.

