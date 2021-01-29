Central Bank of Azerbaijan decides to leave interest rate unchanged
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to leave the interest rate at 6.25 percent, Trend’s correspondent reports from the CBA press-conference on Jan. 29.
At the same time, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor remained at 6.75 percent while the lower limit - 5.75 percent.
This decision was made amid big changes in the balance of risks and alignment of priorities to support economic activity and move closer to macroeconomic stability goals since the recent meeting of the CBA Board on Monetary Policy.
----
Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni
Latest
Exporting Azerbaijani tomatoes to EU countries - very possible - Head of EU Delegation in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani Agdam city stands in ruins after occupation by Armenian forces - National Geographic (PHOTO)