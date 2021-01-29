Central Bank of Azerbaijan decides to leave interest rate unchanged

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to leave the interest rate at 6.25 percent, Trend’s correspondent reports from the CBA press-conference on Jan. 29.

At the same time, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor remained at 6.75 percent while the lower limit - 5.75 percent.

This decision was made amid big changes in the balance of risks and alignment of priorities to support economic activity and move closer to macroeconomic stability goals since the recent meeting of the CBA Board on Monetary Policy.

