Argentina seeks $44 billion IMF deal to repay debt
Argentina’s Economy Minister Martin Guzman is pushing for a deal by May with the International Monetary Fund to repay $44 billion in debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing his interview, Trend reports citing Reuters.
For the deal, Guzman plans to narrow Latin American country’s budget deficit this year to about 6% of annual economic output, from 8.5% in 2020, the report added.
Argentina and the IMF are currently in talks to renegotiate a failed $57 billion programme from 2018 which was the largest in the fund’s history.
Latest
India, Bangladesh hold foreign office consultations, discuss preparations for PM Modi's visit to Dhaka in March
Turkish staff for joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands arrives in country - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Changes to name of Committee on Precious Metals, Precious Stones of Turkmenistan’s CB to be introduced into legislation
Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss beginning of operation of Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center