Argentina seeks $44 billion IMF deal to repay debt

Argentina’s Economy Minister Martin Guzman is pushing for a deal by May with the International Monetary Fund to repay $44 billion in debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing his interview, Trend reports citing Reuters.

For the deal, Guzman plans to narrow Latin American country’s budget deficit this year to about 6% of annual economic output, from 8.5% in 2020, the report added.

Argentina and the IMF are currently in talks to renegotiate a failed $57 billion programme from 2018 which was the largest in the fund’s history.