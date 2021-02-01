Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $56.22 per barrel last week (from Jan.25 through Jan.29), which is decline of 2 cents (0.035 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb.1.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $56.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.83.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $55.56 per barrel last week, down by 10 cents (0.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $56.04 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.19.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $54.25 per barrel, showing decrease of 13 cents (0.2 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $54.76 per barrel, while the minimum - $53.96.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $55.27 per barrel, which is 20 cents (0.4 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $55.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.98.

Oil grade/date Jan.25, 2021 Jan.26, 2021 Jan.27, 2021 Jan.28, 2021 Jan.29, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $55.83 $56.36 $56.71 $56.1 $56.09 $56.22 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $55.19 $55.71 $56.04 $55.44 $55.43 $55.56 Urals (EX NOVO) $53.98 $54.56 $54.76 $54.01 $53.96 $54.25 Brent Dated $54.98 $55.38 $55.73 $55.14 $55.13 $55.27

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni