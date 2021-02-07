Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 111.94 manat (3.5 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,119.37 manat, which is by 0.7 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 25
|
3,153.19
|
Feb. 1
|
3,162.85
|
Jan. 26
|
3,163.04
|
Feb. 2
|
3,154.42
|
Jan. 27
|
3,138.14
|
Feb. 3
|
3,129.99
|
Jan. 28
|
3,125.98
|
Feb. 4
|
3,098.69
|
Jan. 29
|
3,132.47
|
Feb. 5
|
3,050.91
|
Average weekly
|
3,142.56
|
Average weekly
|
3,119.37
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 3.6149 manat (7.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.43 manat, which is by 7 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 25
|
43.5271
|
Feb. 1
|
48.3143
|
Jan. 26
|
43.142
|
Feb. 2
|
48.2486
|
Jan. 27
|
43.0755
|
Feb. 3
|
45.8285
|
Jan. 28
|
42.744
|
Feb. 4
|
45.07
|
Jan. 29 января
|
44.4388
|
Feb. 5
|
44.6994
|
Average weekly
|
43.385
|
Average weekly
|
46.43
During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 4.943 manat (0.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,871.649 manat, which is by 1.5 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 25
|
1,875.36
|
Feb. 1
|
1,875.653
|
Jan. 26
|
1,855.4
|
Feb. 2
|
1,898.21
|
Jan. 27
|
1,858.98
|
Feb. 3
|
1,869.41
|
Jan. 28
|
1,812.89
|
Feb. 4
|
1,844.26
|
Jan. 29
|
1,818.93
|
Feb. 5
|
1,870.71
|
Average weekly
|
1,844.312
|
Average weekly
|
1,871.649
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 72.382 manat (1.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,847.36 manat, which is by 3.1 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 25
|
4,003.82
|
Feb. 1
|
3,832.268
|
Jan. 26
|
3,977.4
|
Feb. 2
|
3,839.4
|
Jan. 27
|
3,955.39
|
Feb. 3
|
3,826.52
|
Jan. 28
|
3,927.7
|
Feb. 4
|
3,833.96
|
Jan. 29
|
3,985.51
|
Feb. 5
|
3,904.65
|
Average weekly
|
3,969.964
|
Average weekly
|
3,847.36
-----
