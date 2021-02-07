Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 111.94 manat (3.5 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,119.37 manat, which is by 0.7 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 25 3,153.19 Feb. 1 3,162.85 Jan. 26 3,163.04 Feb. 2 3,154.42 Jan. 27 3,138.14 Feb. 3 3,129.99 Jan. 28 3,125.98 Feb. 4 3,098.69 Jan. 29 3,132.47 Feb. 5 3,050.91 Average weekly 3,142.56 Average weekly 3,119.37

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 3.6149 manat (7.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.43 manat, which is by 7 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 25 43.5271 Feb. 1 48.3143 Jan. 26 43.142 Feb. 2 48.2486 Jan. 27 43.0755 Feb. 3 45.8285 Jan. 28 42.744 Feb. 4 45.07 Jan. 29 января 44.4388 Feb. 5 44.6994 Average weekly 43.385 Average weekly 46.43

During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 4.943 manat (0.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,871.649 manat, which is by 1.5 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 25 1,875.36 Feb. 1 1,875.653 Jan. 26 1,855.4 Feb. 2 1,898.21 Jan. 27 1,858.98 Feb. 3 1,869.41 Jan. 28 1,812.89 Feb. 4 1,844.26 Jan. 29 1,818.93 Feb. 5 1,870.71 Average weekly 1,844.312 Average weekly 1,871.649

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 72.382 manat (1.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,847.36 manat, which is by 3.1 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Jan. 25 4,003.82 Feb. 1 3,832.268 Jan. 26 3,977.4 Feb. 2 3,839.4 Jan. 27 3,955.39 Feb. 3 3,826.52 Jan. 28 3,927.7 Feb. 4 3,833.96 Jan. 29 3,985.51 Feb. 5 3,904.65 Average weekly 3,969.964 Average weekly 3,847.36

Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni