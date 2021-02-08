Uzbek currency rates for February 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar fell against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be in place from February 9.

The American currency fell in price this week by 9.61 soums. From tomorrow, one US dollar will cost 10,530 soums.

In addition, the single European currency fell by 110.65 soums, amounting to 12,681 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it rose in price by 1.91 soums and amounted to 141.10 soums.

It is noted that the dollar rate in Uzbekistan fell for the first time in a month, while the euro has been declining for the second week in a row.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva