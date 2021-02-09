Iranian currency rates for February 9

Finance 9 February 2021 10:27 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to February 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,724 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 9

Iranian rial on February 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,859

57,685

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,843

46,684

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,019

5,013

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,956

4,927

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,820

6,801

1 Indian rupee

INR

577

578

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,776

138,651

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,267

26,214

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,034

39,820

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,003

32,909

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,447

30,243

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,836

2,822

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,939

5,949

1 Russian ruble

RUB

567

563

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,451

32,248

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,575

31,500

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,728

49,799

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,161

2,182

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,852

35,919

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,426

9,424

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,513

6,503

100 Thai baths

THB

140,188

139,847

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,352

10,341

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,645

37,558

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,724

50,566

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,031

9,995

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,651

12,647

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,001

3,000

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,105

16,033

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,720

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,405

87,413

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,701

3,705

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,252 rial rials, and the price of $1 is 234,327 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,758 rials, and the price of $1 is 237,985 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 234000-237,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.

