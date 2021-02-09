Iranian currency rates for February 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to February 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,724 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 9 Iranian rial on February 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,859 57,685 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,843 46,684 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,019 5,013 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,956 4,927 1 Danish krone DKK 6,820 6,801 1 Indian rupee INR 577 578 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,776 138,651 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,267 26,214 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,034 39,820 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,003 32,909 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,447 30,243 1 South African rand ZAR 2,836 2,822 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,939 5,949 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 563 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,451 32,248 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,575 31,500 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,728 49,799 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,161 2,182 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,852 35,919 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,426 9,424 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,513 6,503 100 Thai baths THB 140,188 139,847 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,352 10,341 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,645 37,558 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,724 50,566 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,031 9,995 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,651 12,647 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,001 3,000 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,105 16,033 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,405 87,413 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,701 3,705 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,252 rial rials, and the price of $1 is 234,327 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,758 rials, and the price of $1 is 237,985 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 234000-237,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.