Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated from state budget to fight COVID-19 in 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
Over 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion) was allocated from the 2020 state budget to fight the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, Mais Piriyev, head of the PR department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance, said, Trend reports on Feb. 10.
Latest
Armenia may overcome internal crisis only by establishing economic relations with regional countries - Ukrainian expert
Pakistan to multiply efforts for further strengthening of Azerbaijani army - Pakistani General (PHOTO)
Full equipment of divisions being checked in military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)