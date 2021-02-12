Azerbaijani minister discloses amount of guaranteed loans issued to entrepreneurs in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

As part of the measures to minimize the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs were provided with guaranteed loans in the amount of 169 million manat ($99.4 million) in Azerbaijan in 2020, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports on Feb. 12.

The minister stressed that a decision was also made to provide entrepreneurs with an interest subsidy in the amount of 33 million manat ($19.4 million) in 2020.

Earlier, Jabbarov said that more than 3,300 applications were received for obtaining new business loans totaling 949 million manat ($558 million) over the past year through the electronic credit platform of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

