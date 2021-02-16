Iranian currency rates for February 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to February 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,006 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 16 Iranian rial on February 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,578 58,380 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,250 47,141 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,080 5,069 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,023 4,986 1 Danish krone DKK 6,859 6,854 1 Indian rupee INR 579 580 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,936 138,866 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,391 26,477 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,771 39,969 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,304 33,158 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,510 30,414 1 South African rand ZAR 2,915 2,896 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,034 5,976 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,770 32,696 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,761 31,760 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,558 49,614 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,160 2,166 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,969 36,023 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,423 9,413 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,505 6,504 100 Thai baths THB 140,626 140,719 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,422 10,404 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,227 38,107 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,006 50,965 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,074 10,038 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,774 12,754 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,019 3,021 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,264 16,247 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,497 87,628 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,689 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,385 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,566 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 287,796 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,002 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 250,000-253,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 300,000-303,000 rials.