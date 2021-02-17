Iranian currency rates for February 17

Finance 17 February 2021 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies have increased and 4 have decreased compared to February 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,777 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 17

Iranian rial on February 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,317

58,578

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,014

47,250

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,057

5,080

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,961

5,023

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,829

6,859

1 Indian rupee

INR

576

579

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,842

138,936

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,238

26,391

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,638

39,771

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,081

33,304

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,231

30,510

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,858

2,915

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,003

6,034

1 Russian ruble

RUB

571

573

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,874

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,551

32,770

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,618

31,761

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,561

49,558

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,152

2,160

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,818

35,969

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,424

9,423

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,503

6,505

100 Thai baths

THB

140,123

140,626

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,400

10,422

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,894

38,227

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,777

51,006

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,074

10,074

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,726

12,774

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,999

3,019

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

541

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,201

16,264

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,837

87,497

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,688

3,689

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,455 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,737 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,994 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,773 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 250,000-253,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.

