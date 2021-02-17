Iranian currency rates for February 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies have increased and 4 have decreased compared to February 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,777 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 17 Iranian rial on February 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,317 58,578 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,014 47,250 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,057 5,080 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,961 5,023 1 Danish krone DKK 6,829 6,859 1 Indian rupee INR 576 579 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,842 138,936 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,238 26,391 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,638 39,771 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,081 33,304 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,231 30,510 1 South African rand ZAR 2,858 2,915 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,003 6,034 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,874 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,551 32,770 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,618 31,761 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,561 49,558 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,152 2,160 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,818 35,969 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,424 9,423 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,503 6,505 100 Thai baths THB 140,123 140,626 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,400 10,422 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,894 38,227 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,777 51,006 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,074 10,074 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,726 12,774 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,999 3,019 1 Afghan afghani AFN 541 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,201 16,264 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,837 87,497 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,688 3,689 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,455 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,737 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,994 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,773 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 250,000-253,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.