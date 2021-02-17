Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decreased on February 17 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 57.715 manat or $33.9 (1.86 percent), amounting to 3,046.774 manat or $1,792, and an ounce of silver - by 1.0084 manat or 59 cents (2.13 percent), amounting to 46.4447 manat or $27.3. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 120.9295 manat or $71.1 (5.33 percent) and amounted to 2,146.573 manat or $1,262, and per ounce of palladium - by 50.49 manat or $29.7 (1.23 percent), to 4,062.405 manat or $23.9.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 102.3825 manat or $60.2 (3.3 percent), and the price of an ounce of silver rose by 2.9629 manat or $1,742 (6.8 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 259.2075 manat $152.4 (13.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 36.2525 manat or $21.3 (0.9 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose in price by 355.538 manat or $209.1 (13.2 percent), silver - by 16.0768 manat or $9.45 (52.9 percent), platinum - by 498.015 manat or $292.9 (30.2 percent), and palladium fell by 93.6105 manat or $55 (2 , 3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb.17, 2021 3,046.774 46.4447 2,146.573 4,062.405 Feb.16, 2021 3,104.489 47.4531 2,267.5025 4,112.895 Jan.17, 2021 3,149.1565 43.4818 1,887.3655 4,098.6575 Feb.17, 2020 2,691.236 30.3679 1,648.558 4,156.0155 Change in a day: in man. -57.715 -1.0084 -120.9295 -50.49 in % -1.86 -2.13 -5.33 -1.23 Change in a month in man. -102.3825 2.9629 259.2075 -36.2525 in % -3.3 6.8 13.7 -0.9 Change in a year: in man. 355.538 16.0768 498.015 -93.6105 in % 13.2 52.9 30.2 -2.3

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 17)

