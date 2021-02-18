Iranian currency rates for February 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to February 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,566 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 18 Iranian rial on February 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,179 58,317 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,731 47,014 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,045 5,057 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,942 4,961 1 Danish krone DKK 6,800 6,829 1 Indian rupee INR 578 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,796 138,842 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,242 26,238 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,683 39,638 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,058 33,081 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,191 30,231 1 South African rand ZAR 2,867 2,858 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,018 6,003 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,874 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,570 32,551 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,630 31,618 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,552 49,561 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,143 2,152 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,905 35,818 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,427 9,424 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,512 6,503 100 Thai baths THB 140,005 140,123 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,401 10,400 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,900 37,894 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,566 50,777 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,094 10,074 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,720 12,726 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,991 2,999 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 541 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,188 16,201 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,766 87,837 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,684 3,688 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,295 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,651 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,347 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials.