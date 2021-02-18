Iranian currency rates for February 18

Finance 18 February 2021 10:20 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to February 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,566 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 18

Iranian rial on February 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,179

58,317

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,731

47,014

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,045

5,057

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,942

4,961

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,800

6,829

1 Indian rupee

INR

578

576

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,796

138,842

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,242

26,238

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,683

39,638

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,058

33,081

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,191

30,231

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,867

2,858

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,018

6,003

1 Russian ruble

RUB

571

571

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,874

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,570

32,551

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,630

31,618

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,552

49,561

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,143

2,152

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,905

35,818

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,427

9,424

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,512

6,503

100 Thai baths

THB

140,005

140,123

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,401

10,400

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,900

37,894

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

50,566

50,777

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,094

10,074

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,720

12,726

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,991

2,999

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

543

541

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,188

16,201

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,766

87,837

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,684

3,688

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,295 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,651 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,347 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin
Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin
Georgia to complete construction of new highways in 2024
Georgia to complete construction of new highways in 2024
Ryanair not to resume flights to Georgia in 2021
Ryanair not to resume flights to Georgia in 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan publishes Jan. 2021 data on oil shipment via BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 10:38
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 18 Uzbekistan 10:38
Uzbekistan, Hungary maintain growth in economic co-op despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 10:38
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan sign program of co-op between foreign ministries Business 10:37
Representatives of Azerbaijan in Ukraine make appeal on recognition of Khojaly genocide Politics 10:24
Bulk of Uzbek enterprises with foreign direct investment falls on industry, trade sectors Business 10:24
Natural gas to increase its share to 28 percent in 2050 - GECF Oil&Gas 10:23
Iranian currency rates for February 18 Finance 10:20
Oil prices climb on fears Texas freeze may hamper U.S. crude output Oil&Gas 10:13
TAP has no maintenance plans for 2020-21 gas year Oil&Gas 10:10
Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y US 10:04
Central Bank of Iran shares data on foreign currency provided for imports Business 10:01
Iran Khodro Co. to offer products via Extraordinary Sale Plan Business 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 18 Finance 10:01
Iran-Russia naval drill in Indian Ocean ends Business 10:00
Timeframe for completing Satti drilling rig's upgrade announced Oil&Gas 09:48
Oil price rise can push budget balances into surplus in many EM producers Oil&Gas 09:42
Australia treasurer calls Facebook 'wrong' to block news feeds Other News 09:27
Number of tourist trips to Azerbaijani districts increased over past two weeks - Expert Finance 09:27
Iran possesses capacity to double trade with neighboring countries - former minister Business 09:26
Israeli imports from China total 1.02 bln USD in January Business 08:53
Croatia could buy Russian vaccine before EU approval - minister Europe 08:45
Istanbul to host global defense industry fair IDEF'21 in May Turkey 08:25
Portugal keen on forging closer interaction with Iran - Envoy Politics 08:21
10 medical facilities built in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region in 2020 Kazakhstan 08:10
Georgian government works to enable students to get EU higher education Georgia 08:08
Vaccination is first important step to end tragic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic - WHO advisor (INTERVIEW) Other News 08:04
Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin Transport 07:36
Iranian company to build chemical complex in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Uzbekistan 07:01
China-EU trade booms despite headwinds, a boon for many firms Economy 06:28
Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law ICT 05:43
Georgia to complete construction of new highways in 2024 Transport 05:01
China's Baidu beat expectations for revenue Finance 04:19
Myanmar police issue arrest warrants for celebrities for endorsing strike movement Other News 03:26
Biden and Israel's Netanyahu hold long-awaited first call US 02:34
India issues new guidelines for int'l travellers amid new COVID-19 variants Other News 01:45
Turkey registers more than 7 300 new coronavirus cases Turkey 00:58
Magnitude-5.6 earthquake jolts central Iran (VİDEO) Iran 00:28
Moody's publishes credit opinion about Kazakhstan's economy Kazakhstan 17 February 23:59
Uzbek software developer provides Uzbekistan Airways with innovated tech ICT 17 February 23:05
Azerbaijan talks created start-up projects meeting standards of int’l markets ICT 17 February 22:34
Azerbaijani manat's rate remains stable despite high demand for foreign currency - WB Finance 17 February 22:33
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Feb.20 Oil&Gas 17 February 22:32
Dry-farming land insured in Iran Business 17 February 22:31
Electricity generated by Georgian Shuakhevi HPP up Oil&Gas 17 February 22:30
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss further cooperation in agriculture Kazakhstan 17 February 22:15
U.S. charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree US 17 February 21:53
Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app ICT 17 February 21:21
Armenians to hold exhibition of carpets stolen from Azerbaijan’s Shusha, UNESCO is silent Politics 17 February 20:49
Azerbaijan conducts live-fire training exercises with military personnel of mortar batteries (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 February 20:32
Azerbaijani FM, chairman of Commission of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly hold talks (PHOTO) Politics 17 February 19:52
Ryanair not to resume flights to Georgia in 2021 Transport 17 February 19:33
EU, WHO hand over medical equipment to Georgian Republican Hospital Business 17 February 19:31
Iran-Iraq borders may be closed Society 17 February 19:23
Last finishing work at new 8 November station underway - Baku Metro Society 17 February 19:06
Turkish president receives Azerbaijani prosecutor general Politics 17 February 18:49
Azerbaijan's communications minister meets with Turkish counterpart Economy 17 February 18:12
Azerbaijan, UK discuss military cooperation Politics 17 February 18:11
Canada annual inflation rate accelerates to 1.0% in January Other News 17 February 18:02
EDB to allocate funds for Kazakhstan-based production facility of Russian KAMAZ Business 17 February 18:02
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss military co-op Politics 17 February 18:01
COVID-19 vaccination continues in Azerbaijan - photo report from hospitals (PHOTO) Society 17 February 17:59
Resources of Nagorno-Karabakh region must be used efficiently – Azerbaijani Economy Ministry Business 17 February 17:59
Azerbaijan to create new mechanism for formation of wheat stocks Economy 17 February 17:49
Azerbaijan's ASCO warns local ships sailing in Caspian Sea against stormy weather Society 17 February 17:45
EFSE sets to deepen engagement with Georgian financial institutions Business 17 February 17:36
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power supplies via tender Tenders 17 February 17:35
World Bank predicts unchanged inflation rate in Azerbaijan Finance 17 February 17:35
Growth of startup ecosystem - one of Azerbaijan's priority tasks, ministry says ICT 17 February 17:27
Kazakh oil services company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 17 February 17:24
South Korea eyes establishing new jewelry plant in Tashkent Uzbekistan 17 February 17:11
Data for cotton yarn sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange (January 2021) Business 17 February 17:09
Azerbaijan completes construction work on first section of Baku - border with Russia toll highway Transport 17 February 17:08
Saudi minister: Oil producers must remain extremely cautious Arab World 17 February 16:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17 February 16:46
Georgia continues preparations for free trade agreement with South Korea Business 17 February 16:46
Russian vaccine against COVID-19 certified in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17 February 16:44
Availability of safe, effective vaccines - huge step forward in COVID-19 battle - WHO Other News 17 February 16:38
Azerbaijan's Caspian Pharmed CJSC declares liquidation Business 17 February 16:29
Preparation for vaccination is absolutely key for each country - WHO Regional Advisor Other News 17 February 16:29
Iran's oil export would increase if FATF-related bill issue gets solved - analyst Oil&Gas 17 February 16:28
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to small and medium enterprises Finance 17 February 16:28
UNCTAD highly appreciates e-commerce level in Azerbaijan ICT 17 February 16:28
Shopify quarterly revenue beats, sees slower revenue growth in 2021 Other News 17 February 16:25
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to buy spares Tenders 17 February 16:19
Retail chains in Georgia predict fuel price increase Oil&Gas 17 February 16:16
UAE’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Jan.2021 Business 17 February 16:10
Business club of Azerbaijan's Trade Mission in Russia holds meeting Business 17 February 16:04
Amazon India to start manufacturing electronic products in India Other News 17 February 16:01
Iran's parliament approved sustainable steel chain production plan Business 17 February 15:52
Azerbaijan reports 165 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17 February 15:51
Russian analyst talks socio-economic situation in Armenia following Karabakh war Commentary 17 February 15:50
Daily average price for RON-80 gasoline at Uzbek commodity exchange up Oil&Gas 17 February 15:49
Kazakhstan, Croatia double trade turnover in 2020 Business 17 February 15:42
Azerbaijan sees increase in download speeds for mobile and broadband internet ICT 17 February 15:42
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 17 February 15:32
Competitive procurement in Azerbaijan grows steadily - State Antimonopoly Service Business 17 February 15:32
Ryanair loses legal fight against French, Swedish airline state aid Europe 17 February 15:27
Baku Stock Exchange sees threefold increase in demand for Azerbaijani CB's notes Finance 17 February 15:24
Iran's IMIDRO expands coal concentrate production Business 17 February 15:23
All news