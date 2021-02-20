Iranian currency rates for February 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to February 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,900 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 20 Iranian rial on February 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,840 58,179 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,856 46,731 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,072 5,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,963 4,942 1 Danish krone DKK 6,844 6,800 1 Indian rupee INR 579 578 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,798 138,796 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,418 26,242 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,796 39,683 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,300 33,058 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,678 30,191 1 South African rand ZAR 2,865 2,867 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,032 6,018 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,873 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,052 32,570 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,696 31,630 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,567 49,552 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,149 2,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,011 35,905 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,433 9,427 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,482 6,512 100 Thai baths THB 140,108 140,005 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,398 10,401 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,971 37,900 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,900 50,566 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,061 10,094 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,718 12,720 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,985 2,991 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,245 16,188 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,615 86,766 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,714 3,684 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,380 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,041 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,136 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,923 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials.