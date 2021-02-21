Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Feb. 8
|
1.7
|
Feb. 15
|
1.7
|
Feb. 9
|
1.7
|
Feb. 16
|
1.7
|
Feb. 10
|
1.7
|
Feb. 17
|
1.7
|
Feb. 11
|
1.7
|
Feb. 18
|
1.7
|
Feb. 12
|
1.7
|
Feb. 19
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0075 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0568. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Feb. 8
|
2.0464
|
Feb. 15
|
2.0626
|
Feb. 9
|
2.0535
|
Feb. 16
|
2.0641
|
Feb. 10
|
2.062
|
Feb. 17
|
2.0553
|
Feb. 11
|
2.061
|
Feb. 18
|
2.0468
|
Feb. 12
|
2.0609
|
Feb. 19
|
2.0551
|
Average weekly
|
2.0568
|
Average weekly
|
2.0568
The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Feb. 8
|
0.0228
|
Feb. 15
|
0.0231
|
Feb. 9
|
0.0229
|
Feb. 16
|
0.0232
|
Feb. 10
|
0.023
|
Feb. 17
|
0.0231
|
Feb. 11
|
0.023
|
Feb. 18
|
0.0231
|
Feb. 12
|
0.0231
|
Feb. 19
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.0231
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0019 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2432. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0023 manat (1 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Feb. 8
|
0.2407
|
Feb. 15
|
0.2416
|
Feb. 9
|
0.2405
|
Feb. 16
|
0.2442
|
Feb. 10
|
0.2406
|
Feb. 17
|
0.2429
|
Feb. 11
|
0.2409
|
Feb. 18
|
0.2436
|
Feb. 12
|
0.2417
|
Feb. 19
|
0.2435
|
Average weekly
|
0.2409
|
Average weekly
|
0.2432
