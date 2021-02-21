Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 8 1.7 Feb. 15 1.7 Feb. 9 1.7 Feb. 16 1.7 Feb. 10 1.7 Feb. 17 1.7 Feb. 11 1.7 Feb. 18 1.7 Feb. 12 1.7 Feb. 19 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0075 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0568. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency remained unchanged.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 8 2.0464 Feb. 15 2.0626 Feb. 9 2.0535 Feb. 16 2.0641 Feb. 10 2.062 Feb. 17 2.0553 Feb. 11 2.061 Feb. 18 2.0468 Feb. 12 2.0609 Feb. 19 2.0551 Average weekly 2.0568 Average weekly 2.0568

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 8 0.0228 Feb. 15 0.0231 Feb. 9 0.0229 Feb. 16 0.0232 Feb. 10 0.023 Feb. 17 0.0231 Feb. 11 0.023 Feb. 18 0.0231 Feb. 12 0.0231 Feb. 19 0.023 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0019 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2432. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0023 manat (1 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 8 0.2407 Feb. 15 0.2416 Feb. 9 0.2405 Feb. 16 0.2442 Feb. 10 0.2406 Feb. 17 0.2429 Feb. 11 0.2409 Feb. 18 0.2436 Feb. 12 0.2417 Feb. 19 0.2435 Average weekly 0.2409 Average weekly 0.2432

