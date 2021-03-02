Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on March 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 56.678 manat or $33.34 (1.91 percent) and amounted to 2,915.6615 manat or $1,715.095 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.1393 manat or 67 cents (2.5 percent) and amounted to 44.4843 manat ($26.16).

The price of platinum decreased by 51.8245 manat or $30.485 (2.51 percent) and amounted to 2,010.0715 manat ($1,182.395).

The price of palladium increased by 21.131 manat or $12.43 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 3,998.689 manat ($2.352).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 238.7565 manat or $140.445 (7.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 111.86 manat or $65.647 (5.9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 3.7643 manat or $2.214 (7.8 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 159.29 manat or $93.7 (4.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 194.0125 manat or $114.125 (7.1 percent), silver grew by 15.6274 manat or $9.192 (54.2 percent), palladium decreased by 504.9 manat or $297 (11.2 percent) and platinum increased by 510.8415 manat or $300.495 (34.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 2, 2021 2,915.6615 44.4843 2,010.0715 3,998.689 March 1, 2021 2,972.3395 45.6236 2,061.896 3,977.558 Feb. 2, 2021 3,154.418 48.2486 1,898.2115 3,839.399 March 2, 2020 2,721.649 28.8569 1,499.23 4,503.589 Change in a day: in manat -56.678 -1.1393 -51.8245 21.131 in % -1.91 -2.5 -2.51 0.53 Change in a month: in manat -238.7565 -3.7643 111.86 159.29 in % -7.6 -7.8 5.9 4.1 Change in a year: in manat 194.0125 15.6274 510.8415 -504.9 in % 7.1 54.2 34.1 -11.2

