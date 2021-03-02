Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on March 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 56.678 manat or $33.34 (1.91 percent) and amounted to 2,915.6615 manat or $1,715.095 per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 1.1393 manat or 67 cents (2.5 percent) and amounted to 44.4843 manat ($26.16).
The price of platinum decreased by 51.8245 manat or $30.485 (2.51 percent) and amounted to 2,010.0715 manat ($1,182.395).
The price of palladium increased by 21.131 manat or $12.43 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 3,998.689 manat ($2.352).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 238.7565 manat or $140.445 (7.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 111.86 manat or $65.647 (5.9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 3.7643 manat or $2.214 (7.8 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 159.29 manat or $93.7 (4.1 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 194.0125 manat or $114.125 (7.1 percent), silver grew by 15.6274 manat or $9.192 (54.2 percent), palladium decreased by 504.9 manat or $297 (11.2 percent) and platinum increased by 510.8415 manat or $300.495 (34.1 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
March 2, 2021
|
2,915.6615
|
44.4843
|
2,010.0715
|
3,998.689
|
March 1, 2021
|
2,972.3395
|
45.6236
|
2,061.896
|
3,977.558
|
Feb. 2, 2021
|
3,154.418
|
48.2486
|
1,898.2115
|
3,839.399
|
March 2, 2020
|
2,721.649
|
28.8569
|
1,499.23
|
4,503.589
|
Change in a day:
|
in manat
|
-56.678
|
-1.1393
|
-51.8245
|
21.131
|
in %
|
-1.91
|
-2.5
|
-2.51
|
0.53
|
Change in a month:
|
in manat
|
-238.7565
|
-3.7643
|
111.86
|
159.29
|
in %
|
-7.6
|
-7.8
|
5.9
|
4.1
|
Change in a year:
|
in manat
|
194.0125
|
15.6274
|
510.8415
|
-504.9
|
in %
|
7.1
|
54.2
|
34.1
|
-11.2
