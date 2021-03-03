Bitcoin rises by over 10% surpassing $52,000
Bitcoin grew by 10.54% reaching $52,576, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
By 16:07 Moscow time, the bitcoin was at $52,380 (+10.13%).
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.
