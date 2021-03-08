Iranian currency rates for March 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 30 have decreased compared to March 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,984 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 8 Iranian rial on March 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,008 58,102 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,076 45,122 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,917 4,926 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,914 4,917 1 Danish krone DKK 6,722 6,729 1 Indian rupee INR 574 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,510 138,569 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,786 26,789 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,747 38,748 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,172 33,190 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,047 30,094 1 South African rand ZAR 2,732 2,734 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,569 5,572 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,295 32,285 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,220 31,290 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,527 49,539 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,144 2,162 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,674 35,704 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,459 9,471 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,452 6,465 100 Thai baths THB 136,851 137,655 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,269 10,310 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,061 37,204 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,984 50,033 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,005 10,037 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,659 12,655 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,921 2,917 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,111 16,153 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,437 86,428 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,714 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,562 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,191 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,344 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,916 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 242,000-245,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.