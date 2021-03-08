Iran’s Rouhani asks for release of frozen assets in Iraqi banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 8

Trend:



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for the release of Iranian money blocked in Iraqi banks due to US sanctions during a phone call with Iraq’s prime minister.



Referring to the need for the release of Iranian foreign currency in Iraq, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi that billions of Iranian dollars that Iraqi officials have promised to release are remained blocked in Iraqi banks, Trend reports citing IRNA.



Pointing to the great potential for cooperation between Iran and Iraq as two neighboring countries, he added that “The level of economic relations along with political relations is of great importance, and facilitating the issuance of business visas for businessmen and private companies can help develop these relations.”

"With the new changes in the US government, a new situation has been presented for the cooperation of the countries and Iraq will do the most to cancel all sanctions against Iran," Kadhimi said in the meeting, as reported by IRNA