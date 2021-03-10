Iranian currency rates for March 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to March 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,902 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 10 Iranian rial on March 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,253 58,151 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,172 44,877 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,929 4,902 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,945 4,932 1 Danish krone DKK 6,711 6,698 1 Indian rupee INR 576 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,694 138,584 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,764 26,695 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,607 38,489 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,157 33,195 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,015 29,927 1 South African rand ZAR 2,739 2,709 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,507 5,417 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,270 32,170 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,173 31,136 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,527 49,527 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,143 2,146 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,827 35,687 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,472 9,462 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,450 6,440 100 Thai baths THB 136,518 136,205 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,176 10,179 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,791 36,875 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,902 49,807 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,002 9,979 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,640 12,658 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,915 2,916 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,115 16,091 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,400 86,528 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,688 3,692 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,454 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,133 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 277,051 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,174 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 241,000-244,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 281,000-284,000 rials.