Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.11

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Mar.11 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 30.481 manat or $17.93 (1.05 percent) and made up 2,943.533 manat or $1,731.49 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.6953 manat or 41 cents (1.59 percent) and amounted to 44.5573 manat ($26.21).

The price of platinum went up by 88.655 manat or $52.15 (4.49 percent) and equaled to 2,064.344 manat ($1,214.32).

The price of palladium increased by 10.693 manat or $6.29 (0.27 percent) and stood at 3,930,774 manat ($2,312.22).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 180.064 manat or $105.92 (5.8 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 1.0801 manat or 64 cents (2.4 percent) per ounce, platinum reduced by 54.3235 manat or $31.95 (2.6 percent) per ounce, and palladium - by 66.215 manat or $38.95 (1.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 115.0305 manat or $67.66 (4.1 percent), silver grew by 15.5664 manat or $9.16 (53.7 percent), platinum surged by 571.1915 manat or $335.99 (38.3 percent), while palladium fell by 182.699 manat or $107.47 (4.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Mar.11, 2021 2,943.533 44.5573 2,064.344 3,930.774 Mar.10, 2021 2,913.052 43.862 1,975.689 3,920.081 Feb.11, 2021 3,123.597 45.6374 2,118.6675 3,996.989 Mar.11, 2020 2,828.5025 28.9909 1,493.1525 4,113.473 Change in a day in man. 30.481 0.6953 88.655 10.693 in % 1.05 1.59 4.49 0.27 Change in a month in man. -180.064 -1.0801 -54.3235 -66.215 in % -5.8 -2.4 -2.6 -1.7 Change in a year in man. 115.0305 15.5664 571.1915 -182.699 in % 4.1 53.7 38.3 -4.4

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni