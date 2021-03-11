Azerbaijan's Fund places first tranche of mortgage bonds in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.11

Another auction on placement of bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was over at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Mar.11, 2021, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

According to the BSE, the volume of the issue amounted to 55 million manat ($32.3 million) with a circulation period of 8,280 days.

The total amount of bids for the bonds at nominal prices also made up 110 million manat ($64.7 million). The maturity date of the bonds is November 11, 2043.

In 2020, the total issue amount of the fund’s bonds was 250 million manat ($147.06).

Earlier, Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, said that the total assets, since the time of its creation, amounted to 1.8 billion manat ($1.05 billion), and capital - 822 million manat ($483.5 million).

The deputy chairman noted that the fund hasn’t recorded a loss for the entire period of its existence, adding that 95 percent in the corporate securities market accounts for the fund’s bonds.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Mar.11)

