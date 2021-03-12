Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan shrink

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on Mar.12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 21.199 manat or $12.47 (0.72 percent) and made up 2,922.334 manat or $1,719.02 per ounce.

The price of silver reduced by 0.3882 manat or 23 cents (0.87 percent) and amounted to 44.1691 manat ($25.98).

The price of platinum went down by 10.7015 manat or $6.29 (0.52 percent) and equaled to 2,053.6425 manat ($1,208.02).

The price of palladium increased by 59.364 manat or $34.92 (1.51 percent) and stood at 3,990.138 manat ($2,347.14).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 175.848 manat or $103.44 (5.7 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 1.766 manat or $1.04 (2.4 percent) per ounce, platinum reduced by 54.3235 manat or $31.95 (2.6 percent) per ounce, and palladium - by 6.035 manat or $3.55 (0.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 141.474 manat or $83.22 (5.1 percent), silver grew by 15.9802 manat or $9.4 (56.7 percent), platinum surged by 581.179 manat or $341.87 (39.5 percent), while palladium spiked by 240.346 manat or $141.38 (6.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Mar.12, 2021 2,922.334 44.1691 2,053.6425 3,990.138 Mar.11, 2021 2,943.533 44.5573 2,064.344 3,930.774 Feb.12, 2021 3,098.182 45.9351 2,078.947 3,996.173 Mar.12, 2020 2,780.86 28.1889 1,472.4635 3,749.792 Change in a day in man. -21.199 -0.3882 -10.7015 59.364 in % -0.72 -0.87 -0.52 1.51 Change in a month in man. -175.848 -1.766 -25.3045 -6.035 in % -5.7 -3.8 -1.2 -0.2 Change in a year in man. 141.474 15.9802 581.179 240.346 in % 5.1 56.7 39.5 6.4

----

