Azerbaijani oil prices rebound

Finance 12 March 2021 11:27 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.12 on Mar.11 compared to the previous price, making up $69.72 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.88 per barrel on Mar.11, which is $2.07 more than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port reached $66.52 per barrel on Mar.11, having risen by $2.16 compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, made up $69.16 per barrel, up by $2.4 compared to the previous price.

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

