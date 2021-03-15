Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.15

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $68.92 per barrel last week (from Mar.8 through Mar.12), which is growth by $2.6 (3.9 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Mar.15.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.84 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.6.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.11 per barrel last week, up to $2.58 (3.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69 per barrel, while the minimum - $66.81.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $65.62 per barrel, showing an increase of $3.13 (5 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $66.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.36.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $68.24 per barrel, which is $2.09 (3.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $69.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $66.76.

Oil grade/date Mar.8, 2021 Mar.9, 2021 Mar.10, 2021 Mar.11, 2021 Mar.12, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $69.38 $68.04 $67.6 $69.72 $69.84 $68.92 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $68.6 $67.26 $66.81 $68.88 $69 $68.11 Urals (EX NOVO) $66.1 $64.8 $64.36 $66.52 $66.33 $65.62 Brent Dated $68.74 $67.26 $66.76 $69.16 $69.29 $68.24

