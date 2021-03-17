Iranian currency rates for March 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to March 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,984 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 17 Iranian rial on March 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,333 58,248 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,367 45,333 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,938 4,933 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,948 4,967 1 Danish krone DKK 6,722 6,741 1 Indian rupee INR 579 580 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,092 139,050 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,829 26,751 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,497 38,482 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,717 33,653 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,167 30,218 1 South African rand ZAR 2,878 2,828 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,603 5,572 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 577 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,479 32,548 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,187 31,241 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,625 49,638 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,113 2,130 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,996 36,050 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,344 9,345 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,460 6,464 100 Thai baths THB 136,313 136,767 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,199 10,208 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,120 37,119 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,984 50,126 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,026 10,013 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,651 12,663 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,908 2,917 1 Afghan afghani AFN 540 538 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,199 16,225 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,333 86,501 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,690 3,689 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,674 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,162 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 276,437 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,188 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 239,000-242,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.