Iranian currency rates for March 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to March 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,224 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 18 Iranian rial on March 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,566 58,333 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,460 45,367 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,961 4,938 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,984 4,948 1 Danish krone DKK 6,755 6,722 1 Indian rupee INR 580 579 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,191 139,092 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,994 26,829 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,549 38,497 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,855 33,717 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,413 30,167 1 South African rand ZAR 2,859 2,878 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,603 5,603 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,873 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,845 32,479 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,301 31,187 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,619 49,625 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,113 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,044 35,996 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,343 9,344 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,467 6,460 100 Thai baths THB 136,492 136,313 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,225 10,199 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,333 37,120 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,224 49,984 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,016 10,026 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,633 12,651 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,917 2,908 1 Afghan afghani AFN 540 540 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,127 16,199 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,258 86,333 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,690 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,315 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,231 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,232 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,910 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 240,000-243,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.