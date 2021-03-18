Volume of non-cash transactions on payment cards in Azerbaijan reaches record high (UPDATE)

Finance 18 March 2021 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), together with government agencies and the banking sector, implemented a set of measures aimed at expanding the cashless payment environment in the country within the 2018-2020 State Program for Expansion of Digital Payments in the country, approved by the presidential order dated September 26, 2018, No. 508, Trend reports referring to a source in the CBA.

According to the source, the measures are also aimed at increasing the introduction of innovative payment technologies and enhancing the financial literacy of the population.

Besides, within the program, different projects have been implemented throughout Azerbaijan, and this process continues.

As a result of the done work, indicators of non-cash payments in the country considerably increased compared to previous periods. So, in 2020, the volume of customer transfers from current accounts through electronic banking amounted to 95.7 billion manat ($56.3 billion), and the volume of non-cash transactions made with payment cards within the country reached a record high level (6.4 billion manat or $3.7 billion).

Besides, according to the source, the Central Bank has identified important priority areas for the next strategic period in order to maintain a positive trend in the development of non-cash payments, attract financial technologies offering innovative services to the payment market, broaden the access of the population and business entities to financial services anywhere in Azerbaijan, regardless of residence place, as well as expand the use of digital payment services.

Along with the formation of a modern payment ecosystem in the country and the encouragement of the development of innovations, the focus is constantly on improving the regulatory framework in these areas, noted the source.

The bill ‘On payment services and systems’, which defines the legal and economic basis for regulation and control by the CBA of payment institutions, non-bank payment service providers, and e-money organizations, includes the legal aspects of Open Banking in accordance with modern challenges and provisions for the application of a regulatory testing regime that allows the fin-techs to offer new products and services.

Moreover, the bill will create high competitiveness in the payment market by supporting innovation and efficiency, as well as creating a favorable market environment for payment service providers. Currently, the draft law is at the stage of coordination with the relevant state bodies, added the source.

The Central Bank continues to interact with the banking sector and relevant government agencies to achieve the goals set to expand the range, quality and scope of digital payment services in Azerbaijan by strengthening the institutional and legal framework and expanding infrastructure capabilities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volume of non-cash transactions on payment cards in Azerbaijan reaches record high (UPDATE)
Volume of non-cash transactions on payment cards in Azerbaijan reaches record high (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals Finance 11:01
Turkmenistan interested in developing unified OSCE security strategy Business 11:00
Uzbekistan Airways opens additional flights to Belarus Transport 11:00
Kazakhstan triples exports to Belgium despite COVID-19 Business 11:00
Global oil demand should be reduced over medium term Oil&Gas 10:51
Georgia sees decrease in electricity consumption Oil&Gas 10:50
U.N. body raises global economic growth forecast for 2021 to 4.7% US 10:45
Uzbekistan, Slovakia interested in increasing mutual trade Uzbekistan 10:44
Volume of non-cash transactions on payment cards in Azerbaijan reaches record high Finance 10:43
Oil output to rise by 10.2 mb/d by 2026 from six-year low in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:40
Azerbaijani president's aide comments on Armenia's refusal to provide maps of minefields Politics 10:32
Kazakh gas supply company to buy UPS Tenders 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Mar.18 Finance 10:31
Iranian currency rates for March 18 Finance 10:31
OPEC effective spare capacity to fall to as low as 2.4 mb/d in 2026 Oil&Gas 10:27
Сrude oil, product stocks to see accelerated draws in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:16
Russian Transmashholding eyes organizing multimodal transport service in Uzbekistan Transport 10:14
No special plastic card for mandatory health insurance to be needed by citizens - Agency Society 10:13
Shareholders of Justice Shares in Iran to receive interest payments Business 09:56
Iran to launch part of Chabahar-Zahedan railway in coming months Business 09:56
Iran gov't extends deadline for repayment of foreign exchange loans Business 09:55
Kazakh Senate approves ratification of EAEU agreement on excise taxes for tobacco products Oil&Gas 09:55
Shrimp fishery in Iran increases Business 09:54
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 18 Uzbekistan 09:54
Iran publishes final report on Ukrainian plane crash Business 09:54
Iran sells all supportive purchased saffron Business 09:53
Trend TV reports from St. John's Church in Khojavand's Tugh village Society 09:38
EU continues to help Georgian companies to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions Business 09:35
TV Program on rising antisemitism in Armenia broadcasted in US Armenia 09:35
Three killed, 11 wounded in bombing of Afghan government bus in Kabul Other News 09:34
EU, Georgia agree to identify further products with export potential Business 09:34
EU stresses Georgia's strategic role in field of energy, transport, and connectivity Oil&Gas 09:27
Volume of loans with floating interest rates down in Georgia Business 09:26
Azerbaijan announces plans on wine production, exports for 2021 Business 09:01
Kazakhstan adds 1,186 new cases of coronavirus infection Kazakhstan 08:46
Iran's non-oil exports exceed $65 billion Iran 08:38
Georgian PM participates in NATO-Georgia Commission meeting in Brussels Georgia 08:12
Turkey confirms 18,912 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:34
Uzbekistan plans to attract Malaysian companies for co-op in textile industry Uzbekistan 07:30
S. Korea reports 445 more COVID-19 cases, 97,294 in total Other News 06:56
5.2-magnitude quake hits Bejaia, Algeria Arab World 06:03
Slovakia shares info about projects implemented in Georgia in 2020 Construction 05:01
Peru prepares for possible third wave of COVID-19, says president World 02:57
Tanzania's President John Magufuli dead at 61, vice president announces Other News 01:50
Ebola infects 30, kills 15 in Guinea, DRC: Africa CDC Other News 00:57
Fed sees growth surge, above-target inflation in 2021 but no change on rates US 00:22
Export of natural gas from Azerbaijan increases Oil&Gas 17 March 23:59
Certain loans issued in Iran’s trade sectors Finance 17 March 23:30
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Construction puts up bonds for auction Business 17 March 23:29
Internet provider in Baku plans large-scale technical renewal ICT 17 March 23:22
Latvian AirBaltic resuming Riga-Tbilisi-Riga flights Transport 17 March 23:21
Volume of loans issued to public organizations down in Azerbaijan Finance 17 March 23:21
Consulting company introducing new services in Azerbaijan Business 17 March 23:19
WHO recommends continuing use of AstraZeneca vaccine World 17 March 23:16
NATO SG: Georgia to be one of NATO’s most important partners Georgia 17 March 22:45
Kyrgyzstan to host workshop on climate change, role of space-based data Kyrgyzstan 17 March 22:35
Investment in Chabahar civil projects worth 25 trillion rials this year Iran 17 March 22:01
Azerbaijan opens credit line for trade operations with Saudi Arabia (PHOTO) Economy 17 March 21:23
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign declaration of intent on co-op in field of agriculture (PHOTO) Economy 17 March 20:54
Azerbaijani energy minister, Equinor executive VP discuss co-op prospects Economy 17 March 20:40
Liberated lands are witness to Armenian atrocities - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 March 20:22
Azerbaijani journalists visit Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 17 March 20:21
Azerbaijani journalists visit liberated Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17 March 20:18
Armenians destroyed monument of Molla Panah Vagif, we will restore it - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 March 20:04
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Combined Command Post of Air Force (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 March 20:03
Let circles defending, supporting Armenians, come and see what these savages done - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 20:01
Azerbaijan, Turkey to cooperate in field of metrology and forestry (PHOTO) Politics 17 March 20:00
Shusha State Art Gallery will be completely rebuilt - President Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 17 March 19:46
There will be huge influx of tourists to Shusha, so there should be five-, four- and three-star hotels here - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 19:42
Azerbaijani, Slovak ministers discuss issue related to expansion of economic ties (PHOTO) Economy 17 March 19:42
Shusha to become not only one of most beautiful cities in Azerbaijan, but also in the world - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 18:28
Azerbaijani flag flying at entrance to Shusha and will be waving forever - president Politics 17 March 18:28
Social isolation is not a hindrance for learning (PHOTO) Society 17 March 18:18
President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions to restore Dashalti village in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 17 March 18:18
EU to support three infrastructure projects in Georgia Business 17 March 18:15
Azerbaijan increases oil exports since early 2021 Oil&Gas 17 March 18:05
Azerbaijan discloses 2M2021 volume of foreign trade turnover Business 17 March 18:04
Uzbek currency rates for March 18 Finance 17 March 17:57
Israeli town abuzz with delivery drones in coordinated airspace test Israel 17 March 17:53
Iran’s MOGPC implements plan on collection of flare gas Oil&Gas 17 March 17:52
Kazakhstan’s oil production is expected to recover - IEA Oil&Gas 17 March 17:51
We will restore bust of Vagif as well - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 March 17:49
Notice what city is like now, what enemy done to Shusha - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 March 17:49
It is barbaric to bring city with landscape and nature of Shusha to this condition - Azerbaijani President Politics 17 March 17:47
VEB.RF finances supply of Belarus mining dump trucks to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17 March 17:45
There is no city called Shushi, it has never been and never will be the case - President Aliyev Politics 17 March 17:44
Kazakhstan’s MFA talks program of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 17 March 17:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall Finance 17 March 17:42
EBRD provides funds in local currency to support SMEs in Uzbekistan Business 17 March 17:40
Uzbekistan forecasts volumes of main types of agricultural production Uzbekistan 17 March 17:30
Khazar Consortium opens tender in Turkmenistan to purchase cementing unit Tenders 17 March 17:29
Iran declares data on manufacturing of several industrial products Business 17 March 17:27
Uzbekistan eyes attracting credit lines of Polish banks Finance 17 March 17:21
Volkswagen core brand sees rise in 2021 deliveries, earnings Europe 17 March 17:20
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan's trading houses opening being worked out Business 17 March 17:19
Kazakhstan presents National Development Plan until 2025 Finance 17 March 17:19
Canada inflation rate ticks up in February on gas prices Other News 17 March 17:18
Azerbaijani president's assistant talks Armenian damage on liberated lands to UNESCO Politics 17 March 17:12
Newest Azerbaijani ferry to be involved in cargo movement to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Transport 17 March 17:07
All news