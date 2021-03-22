Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.22
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $66.75 per barrel last week (from Mar.15 through Mar.19), having dropped by $2.17 (3.1 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $66.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $65.83 per barrel last week, decreasing by $2.28 (3.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.07.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $63.49 per barrel, showing a decrease of $2.13 (3.2 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $65.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.91.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $66.51 per barrel, which is $1.73 (2.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $68.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.72.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Mar.15, 2021
|
Mar.16, 2021
|
Mar.17, 2021
|
Mar.18, 2021
|
Mar.19, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$68.82
|
$68.18
|
$67.59
|
$65.17
|
$64
|
$66.75
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$67.96
|
$67.23
|
$66.66
|
$64.23
|
$63.07
|
$65.83
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$65.42
|
$64.73
|
$64.45
|
$61.95
|
$60.91
|
$63.49
|
Brent Dated
|
$68.51
|
$67.97
|
$67.45
|
$64.92
|
$63.72
|
$66.51
