Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Finance 22 March 2021 13:04 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.22

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $66.75 per barrel last week (from Mar.15 through Mar.19), having dropped by $2.17 (3.1 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $66.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $65.83 per barrel last week, decreasing by $2.28 (3.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $67.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.07.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $63.49 per barrel, showing a decrease of $2.13 (3.2 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $65.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.91.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $66.51 per barrel, which is $1.73 (2.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $68.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.72.

Oil grade/date

Mar.15, 2021

Mar.16, 2021

Mar.17, 2021

Mar.18, 2021

Mar.19, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$68.82

$68.18

$67.59

$65.17

$64

$66.75

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$67.96

$67.23

$66.66

$64.23

$63.07

$65.83

Urals (EX NOVO)

$65.42

$64.73

$64.45

$61.95

$60.91

$63.49

Brent Dated

$68.51

$67.97

$67.45

$64.92

$63.72

$66.51

---

