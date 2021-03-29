Bitcoin jumps to one-week high above $58,000
Bitcoin jumped to a one-week high on Monday, rising as much as 4.5% to $58,300 and nearing a record high above $61,000 hit earlier this month, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Visa Inc said earlier it would allow the use of cryptocurrency to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry.
Latest
Misrepresentation of Caucasian Albanian monuments as Armenian - disrespect to Azerbaijani history - Azerbaijani scholar
Simplification of visa regime to further strengthen fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan